New US Trailer for Naomi Watts in 'Penguin Bloom' Coming to Netflix

"It must be weird to have wings, but not be able to fly…" Netflix has unveiled a brand new official US trailer for the indie true story drama Penguin Bloom, which they will be releasing (exclusive to the US) starting later this month. We just posted the first Australian trailer a few weeks ago and this new one features a few extra bits of footage. The story follows a woman whose life changes after an accident while on vacation in Thailand. After returning home and struggling with her new life, the family takes in a stray baby magpie, naming it Penguin. Her recovery begins when she starts to care for the little bird and help it grow as well. The film stars Naomi Watts, plus Andrew Lincoln, Rachel House, & Jacki Weaver. This premiered at TIFF last year to some strong reviews, and it looks like an emotional story of how hard it is to cope with pain and frustration. It looks like a good one to watch with your family once it's on Netflix soon this winter.

Penguin Bloom tells the true story of Sam Bloom (Naomi Watts) a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her paralyzed. Sam's husband, (Andrew Lincoln), her three young boys and her mother (Jacki Weaver), are struggling to adjust to their new situation when an unlikely ally enters their world in the form of an injured baby magpie they name Penguin. The bird’s arrival is a welcome distraction for the Bloom family, eventually making a profound difference in the family's life. Penguin Bloom is directed by Australian filmmaker Glendyn Ivin, director of the film Last Ride previously, as well as lots of television work including episodes of "Safe Harbour" and "The Cry" most recently. The screenplay is written by Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps, adapted from "Penguin the Magpie" by Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this year. Netflix will release Ivin's Penguin Bloom streaming starting January 27th, 2021 this month. Look good?