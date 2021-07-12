New US Trailer for Nigerian Drama 'This Is My Desire' aka 'Eyimofe'

"The way we leave this world is very important." Janus Films has revealed an official US trailer for an indie drama from Nigeria titled This Is My Desire, also known (originally) as Eyimofe. This premiered at a number of international film festivals last year, including the Berlin, London, Hamburg, and IndieLisboa Film Festivals. Set in Lagos, Nigeria, tragedy and fate intervene as two people try to better the lives of their families. A "heartrending and hopeful portrait of everyday human endurance in Lagos." It's shot on 16mm film and is "infused with the spirit of neorealism." Eyimofe traces the journeys of two distantly connected strangers—Mofe, an electrician dealing with the fallout of a tragedy, and Rosa, a hairdresser supporting her pregnant teenage sister—as they each pursue their dream of starting a new life in Europe while bumping up against the harsh economic realities of a world in which every interaction is a transaction. Starring Jude Akuwudike and Temi Ami-Williams. It's worth a look if you are into the New Wave of African Cinema.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for Arie & Chuko Esiri's Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), on YouTube:

A triumph at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, the revelatory debut feature from co-directors (twin brothers) Arie & Chuko Esiri is a heartrending, hopeful portrait of everyday human endurance in Lagos, Nigeria. Shot on richly textured 16 mm film and infused with the spirit of neorealism, Eyimofe traces the journeys of two distantly connected strangers—Mofe (Jude Akuwudike), an electrician dealing with the fallout of a family tragedy, and Rosa (Temi Ami-Williams), a hairdresser supporting her pregnant teenage sister—as they each pursue their dream of starting a new life in Europe, bumping up against the harsh economic realities of a world in which every interaction is a transaction. From these intimate stories emerges a vivid snapshot of life in contemporary Lagos, whose social fabric is captured in all its vibrancy and complexity. Eyimofe, also known as This Is My Desire, is co-directed by filmmaker brothers Arie Esiri & Chuko Esiri, making their feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is by Chuko Esiri. This initially premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, and also played at the London Film Festival. Janus Films will debut Eyimofe in select US theaters (NY & LA) on July 23rd. For info visit Janus.