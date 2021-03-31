New US Trailer for 'Percy vs Goliath' Farmer Legal Drama from Canada

"I get sued doing the same thing my family's been doing for hundreds of years." Saban Films has debuted an official US trailer for an indie drama titled Percy vs Goliath, also known as just Percy for the Canadian release (watch that trailer here). Based on real events from a 1998 lawsuit, the film follows a small-town farmer who takes on a giant corporation (Monsanto) after their GMO's interfere with his crops. As he starts the fight against them, he realizes he's like thousands of other disenfranchised farmers around the world all fighting the same battle. Suddenly, he becomes an unsuspecting folk hero in a desperate battle to protect farmers' rights and fight corporate greed. Christopher Walken stars as Percy Schmeiser, with Christina Ricci, Luke Kirby, Zach Braff, Martin Donovan, and Adam Beach. This looks good mostly because it's such an important story to tell, about how greedy corporations are & how we must fight them at all costs.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Clark Johnson's Percy vs Goliath, direct from YouTube:

Based on events from a 1998 lawsuit, Percy follows small-town farmer Percy Schmeiser, who challenges a major conglomerate when the company's genetically modified (GMO) canola is discovered in the 70-year-old farmer's crops. As he begins to speak out against the company's business practices, he realizes he is representing thousands of other disenfranchised farmers around the world fighting the exact same battle. Suddenly, he becomes an unsuspecting folk hero in a desperate war to protect farmers' rights and the world's food supply against corporate greed. Percy, formerly known as Percy vs Goliath, is directed by American actor / filmmaker Clark Johnson, director of the films S.W.A.T., The Sentinel, and Juanita previously, as well as lots of TV work and acting roles over the years. The screenplay is written by Garfield Lindsay Miller and Hilary Pryor. This premiered at the Cinéfest Sudbury Film Festival last fall. Saban Films will release Johnson's Percy vs Goliath film in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 30th this spring.