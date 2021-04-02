New US Trailer for Phillip Noyce's 'Above Suspicion' with Emilia Clarke

"Ain't nothing good going to come from messing with a federal cop." Lionsgate has unveiled a new official US trailer for the gritty crime-thriller titled Above Suspicion, which originally opened last year in most of Europe direct-to-DVD. The US is the last to get this one, which is finally arriving in May. Based on the book "Above Suspicion: An Undercover FBI Agent, an Illicit Affair, and a Murder of Passion", the film tells the story of the first conviction for murder of an FBI agent. A hot shot young rookie is sent to Kentucky, where he's drawn into an illicit affair with a local woman who becomes his star informant. Things turn tricky soon after. Starring Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, Sophie Lowe, Johnny Knoxville, Thora Birch, and Austin Hébert. This is the latest film made by filmmaker Phillip Noyce (Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, The Saint, Catch a Fire, Salt, The Giver) and we already posted an international trailer last year. Noyce went a bit overboard with crazy intense cinematography in this, which still bothers me in this trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Phillip Noyce's Above Suspicion, direct from YouTube:

Nothing is more dangerous than someone with nothing to lose. Based on the chilling true story of a newly married FBI poster boy assigned to an Appalachian mountain town in Kentucky. There, he is drawn into an illicit affair with an impoverished local woman who becomes his star informant. She sees in him her means of escape; instead, it is a ticket to disaster for both of them. This scandal shook the foundations of the nation's top law enforcement agency, ending in the first-ever conviction of an FBI agent for murder. Above Suspicion is directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce, director of many award-winning movies including Backroads, Newsfront, Heatwave, Dead Calm, Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, The Saint, The Bone Collector, Rabbit-Proof Fence, The Quiet American, Catch a Fire, Salt, and The Giver previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Gerolmo, based on the book by Joe Sharkey. The film originally opened in Lebanon back in 2019, and it debuted in most of Europe last year. Lionsgate will release Noyce's Above Suspicion in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 14th coming up. Interested?