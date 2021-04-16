New US Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Survival Thriller 'This World Alone'

"An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth…" 1091 Pictures has revealed an official trailer for the indie survival thriller called This World Alone, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jordan Noel. This originally premiered back in 2018, but it has been waiting to get a release for these past three years, finally arriving (on VOD) in the midst of entirely different global cataclysm. Three women attempt to survive after a cataclysmic event leaves the Earth without any technology or power. Same must head out of her protective home for the first time and journey to a settlement a few days away to collect medical supplies. Along the way she meets Dart, a weak young man out on a "walkabout" attempting to prove himself to his community. The two of them come of age together as they face physical and emotional challenges of a world reclaimed by nature. The film stars Belle Adams, Lau'rie Roach, Carrie Walrond Hood, Sophie Edwards, and Brandon O'Dell. This is quite a strong trailer, but as usual I can't really tell if the actual film will be good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jordan Noel's This World Alone, direct from YouTube:

Following a cataclysmic event, Sam (Belle Adams), a book-obsessed girl in her teens, attempts to survive with her two mother figures in a world without technology or power. Willow (Sophie Edwards) believes in a world of compassion & empathy whereas Connie (Carrie Walrond Hood) believes in an "only the strong survive," mentality. Those warring philosophies are put to the test when an accident forces Sam out of her home for the first time and she journeys to a nearby settlement for help. Along the way she meets Dart (Lau'rie Roach), a young man out on a "walkabout" attempting to prove himself to his overbearing father-figure. The two of them come of age together as they face the physical and emotional challenges of a world reclaimed by nature and attempt to stay one step ahead of their mysterious tracker, Levi (Brandon O’Dell). This World Alone is directed by filmmaker Jordan Noel, making his feature directorial debut after many short films previously. The screenplay is written by Hudson Phillips. This originally premiered at the Rome Film Festival in 2018. 1091 will release Noel's This World Alone direct-to-VOD starting on May 18th.