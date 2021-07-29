MOVIE TRAILERS

New US Trailer for 'Powder Keg' Film Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

July 29, 2021
Powder Keg Trailer

"Why can't we express our opinions or humour?" Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official US trailer for a Danish drama titled Powder Keg, releasing in the US this September. (Not to be confused with that BMW driver short of the same name.) The film also goes under the title The Day We Died, and originally Krudttønden in Danish (referring to the the Krudttønden cultural centre where the attack took place), and opened there last year. The film is based on the true events surrounding the terrorist attacks in Copenhagen on February 14th and 15th, 2015, which followed the recent Charlie Hebdo attacks a month before. The film follows various people in Copenhagen whose lives change with this shooting. The full cast includes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lars Brygmann, Albert Arthur Amiryan, Adam Buschard, Jakob Oftebro, and Sonja Richter. This looks chilling and very dark, "freely inspired by true events," showing unique stories.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ole Christian Madsen's Powder Keg, direct from YouTube:

Powder Keg Poster

Based on true events. In an icy cold Europe, people are slowly moving on after the shocking attack on Charlie Hebdo. In Copenhagen, newly released criminal Omar has his own agenda. Meanwhile filmmaker Finn, Jewish watchman Dan and the worn-out action force officer Rico live their various everyday lives unaware of their common destiny. All of them affected by a rapidly changing world while they try to make sense of their own, and too late realize that life changes in an instant, fast and merciless, leaving only one of them left to tell the story about the tragic attack that forever changed the country. Powder Keg, also known as The Day We Died or originally Krudttønden in Danish, is directed by acclaimed Danish filmmaker Ole Christian Madsen, director of the films Lykkelige Jim, Sinan's Wedding, Pizza King, Angels in Fast Motion, Endstation Prag, Flame & Citron, Superclásico, and Itsi Bitsi previously. The screenplay is by Lars Kristian Andersen and Ole Christian Madsen. This already opened initially in Denmark last year. Goldwyn Films will debut Powder Keg in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 3rd, 2021 coming soon.

