New US Trailer for Quentin Dupieux's Detective Film 'Keep an Eye Out'

"I'm doing a trailer. I'll call you back." Dekanalog has unveiled an official trailer for the Quentin Dupieux film Keep an Eye Out, which originally premiered in 2018 under the French title Au Poste! (Which just translates to At Office!). The short synopsis is pretty straightforward: police officers at a station must solve a murder case. But this is a Dupieux film, so you know there's more funky shit going on than that. Between the opening sequence, when a man in just red briefs conducts a philharmonic orchestra in the open air, and the triple-meta denouement, the "whip-smart script disregards audience expectations, the fourth wall, and the laws of time and space. You'll never look at a protractor or an oyster the same way again." The film stars Belgian comedian Benoît Poelvoorde, with Grégoire Ludig, Marc Fraize, and Anaïs Demoustier. Described in reviews as "an absurd and often surreal comedy with some clever ideas tucked away inside." This new trailer is already super wacky and meta mad. It's true - no one makes films like Quentin Dupieux.

Here's the new US trailer (+ new poster) for Quentin Dupieux's Keep an Eye Out, direct from Vimeo:

Belgian funnyman Benoît Poelvoorde stars as Commissaire Buran, a good, bad cop interrogating Fugain (Grégoire Ludig), an average Joe who discovered a dead body outside his apartment building. As the film begins, Fugain must, on an empty stomach, explain how and why he happened to leave home seven times in one night before coming across a corpse in a puddle of blood. Since he’s the investigation’s only suspect, Fugain’s anxiety is already sky-high when Buran leaves him alone with Philippe, a one-eyed rookie cop with bizarre speech patterns and a few minutes to live. Bloody, batshit hijinks ensue, and before long, we're in Buñuel territory… Keep an Eye Out, originally titled Au Poste! in French, is written & directed & edited by wacky French musician / filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (who sometimes goes by the name "Mr. Oizo"), director of the films Nonfilm, Steak, Rubber, Wrong, Wrong Cops, Reality, and Deerskin previously, plus Mandibules most recently. Produced by Thomas and Mathieu Verhaeghe. This initially opened in France in 2018 and also premiered at the Berlin Fantasy Filmfest that year. Dekanalog will finally release Dupieux's Keep an Eye Out in US theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting March 5th, 2021. Who's intrigued?