New US Trailer for Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 'Wheel of Fortune & Fantasy'

"Did you know that I was trying to tempt you this entire time?" Film Movement has revealed an official US trailer for the delightful Japanese film Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, from award-winning Japanese filmmaker Ryûsuke Hamaguchi. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and it's one of my favorite films from this year's festival. Hamaguchi also premiered another brand new film in Cannes, titled Drive My Car, which won the Best Screenplay prize. Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy also won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize in Berlin this year. An unexpected love triangle, a failed seduction trap and an encounter that results from a misunderstanding, told in three movements to depict three women and trace the trajectories between their choices and regrets. The film features an set of three contemporary love stories in Japan. This stars Kotone Furukawa, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, and Katsuki Mori. I honestly highly recommend this! They're such uplifting and amusing stories of modern romance - it's worth a watch.

Official US trailer (+ poster) for Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, from YouTube:

An unexpected love triangle, a failed seduction, a chance encounter with the past. Propelled by coincidence and imagination, and guided by love’s gentle current, acclaimed director Ryūsuke Hamaguchi returns with an enchanting triptych that spins mundane encounters into a world of infinite possibilities. In Ep 1: Magic (or Something Less Assuring), a young woman is startled when she realizes that her best friend's new flame might just be her ex; in Ep 2: Door Wide Open, a disgruntled student plots to trick his college professor, using his friend-with-benefits as bait; and in Ep 3: Once Again, a girl's college reunion leads to an unanticipated run-in with an old friend, and awakens feelings long since forgotten. Playfully inspired by life's tiny miracles, and bound together by memory, regret, deception, and fate, Hamaguchi leaves no stone unturned in his quest to chart the ever-deepening mysteries of the all-too-human heart. Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy is both written & directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, director of the films Solaris, Passion, The Depths, Intimacies, Touching the Skin of Eeriness, Happy Hour, Asako I & II previously, and this year's Drive My Car. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Film Movement will debut the film in select US theaters starting on October 15th, 2021 this fall.