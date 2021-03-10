New US Trailer for Singapore Drama 'Wet Season' from Anthony Chen

"Can you please tell me what's going on here?" Strand Releasing has unveiled an official US trailer for an award-winning Singaporean drama titled Wet Season, the second feature film from filmmaker Anthony Chen (also of Ilo Ilo). This first premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, but is just now getting a VOD release this spring. A teacher and student at a Singapore high school form a special, self-affirming bond. Ling is a Chinese language teacher, whose marriage and school life are fraying apart because she is unable to bear a child. But an unlikely friendship with a student helps her reaffirm her identity as a woman. Starring Yann Yann Yeo and Jia Ler Koh, with Christopher Lee and Shi Bin Yang. This won a a few awards, including Best Screenplay in Torino and Best Actress at the Golden Horse Film Festival. It looks quite good.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Chen's Wet Season, direct from Strand's YouTube:

You can still watch the original festival trailer for Chen's Wet Season here, to see more footage from this.

It’s monsoon season in Singapore and the city is pouring with rain. Wet Season follows the plight of Ling (Yann Yann Yeo), a Chinese language teacher, whose marriage and school life are fraying apart because she is unable to bear a child. But an unlikely friendship with a student helps her reaffirm her identity as a woman. Wet Season is both written and directed by Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen, his second feature after making Ilo Ilo previously, and a number of other short films as well. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival back in 2019, and also stopped by the Palm Springs and Göteborg Film Festivals last year. Strand will debut Chen's Wet Season direct-to-VOD in the US starting this spring. Visit their website.