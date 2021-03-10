New US Trailer for South African Military LGBTQ Drama Film 'Moffie'

"Do whatever you can to stay invisible." IFC Films has revealed an official US trailer for an indie film titled Moffie, the latest from South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus. This originally premiered at the Venice and London Film Festivals in 2019, and stopped by numerous other festivals last year. The story follows a young man named Nicholas van der Swart in 1981 South Africa who must complete his brutal and racist two years of compulsory military service while desperately maintaining the secrecy of his homosexuality. A critical commentary on South Africa, and on the struggle to be true to yourself. Kai Luke Brümmer stars as Nicolas, with Ryan de Villiers, Matthew Vey, Stefan Vermaak, and Hilton Pelser. This looks like it features some stunning cinematography, by DP Jamie D. Ramsay, and it looks like an outstanding indie film in every sense. There's an emotional urgency to this story, built around compassion and understanding.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Oliver Hermanus' Moffie, direct from IFC's YouTube:

The year is 1981 and South Africa’s white minority government is embroiled in a conflict on the southern Angolan border. Like all white boys over the age of 16, Nicholas Van der Swart must complete two years of compulsory military service to defend the apartheid regime. The threat of communism and "die swart gevaar" (the so-called black danger) is at an all-time high. But that’s not the only danger Nicholas faces. He must survive the brutality of the army – something that becomes even more difficult when a connection is sparked between him and a fellow recruit. Moffie is directed by acclaimed South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus, director of the films Shirley Adams, Beauty, and The Endless River previously. The screenplay is written by Oliver Hermanus and Jack Sidey. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. IFC Films releases Hermanus' Moffie in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 9th next month.