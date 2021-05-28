New US Trailer for Strange Romance 'My Tender Matador' from Chile

"He's going to break your heart, but that's what friend are for." Freestyle Digital Media has debuted a new US trailer for a Chilean indie film titled My Tender Matador, also known as Tengo Miedo Torero in Spanish. This originally premiered in the Venice Days sidebar at the Venice Film Festival last year. Amid the political turmoil during 1980s in Chile, a lonely transvestite engages in a risky clandestine operation after falling in love with a guerrilla who asks her to hide dangerous secrets of the revolution at home. Based on the groundbreaking novel by queer icon Pedro Lemebel, the film received positive reviews praising the lead performances: "Castro and Ortizgris work wonderfully together, their rapport an easy one, the truth of their potential relationship less important than the bonhomie they share." Starring Alfredo Castro, Leonardo Ortizgris, and Julieta Zylberberg. This looks quite unique, capturing the intricacies of Chile in the 80s.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Rodrigo Sepúlveda's My Tender Matador, from YouTube:

My Tender Matador tells a story that takes place amid the political turmoil during 1980s Chile. Among gunshots and boleros, a passionate relationship flourishes between a lonely cross-dresser and a young guerrilla during the Pinochet dictatorship in Chile. This lonely cross-dresser engages in a risky clandestine operation after falling in love with the guerrilla who asks them to hide dangerous secrets of the revolution at home in Chile. My Tender Matador is directed by Chilean filmmaker Rodrigo Sepúlveda, director of the films A Thief and His Wife, Padre Nuestro, and Aurora previously, as well as many shorts and lots of other TV work in Chile. The screenplay is written by Rodrigo Sepúlveda and Juan Elias Tovar, based on the novel by Pedro Lemebel. This premiered in the Venice Days sidebar at the Venice Film Festival last year. Freestyle Digital Media will release Sepúlveda's My Tender Matador direct-to-VOD in the US on June 4th.