New US Trailer for 'Supernova' Featuring Colin Firth & Stanley Tucci

"I want to be remembered for who I was… and not who I'm about to become." Bleecker Street Media has released an official US trailer for the indie romantic drama Supernova, the second feature from filmmaker Harry Macqueen (Hinterland). This initially premiered last year at the San Sebastian Film Festival last year and already opened in the UK, earning some rave reviews. Starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci and from the award-winning producers of 45 Years comes an intimate and modern love-story. Sam and Tusker are partners of 20 years, who are traveling across England in their old RV visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with early-onset dementia two years ago, their time together is the most important thing they have. Also starring James Dreyfus, Lori Campbell, Pippa Haywood, Ian Drysdale, Nina Marlin, and Sarah Woodward. I'm still really looking forward to watching this, it seems so lovely and warm and welcoming, bringing us into the world of these two lovers. Take a look below.

It is deep in Autumn and Sam and Tusker, partners of twenty years, are on holiday. They are travelling across England in their old campervan visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with young-onset dementia two years ago their lives have had to change. Jobs have been given up and plans put on hold. Their time together is now the most important thing they have. As the trip progresses however, their individual ideas for their future begin to collide. Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel and their love for each other is tested like never before. Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker's irreparable illness. Supernova is both written and directed by British actor / filmmaker Harry Macqueen, his second feature after making the film Hinterland previously. This initially premiered at the San Sebastián Film Festival last year, and already opened in UK cinemas last fall. Bleecker Street Media releases Macqueen's Supernova in select US theaters starting January 29th, then on VOD starting February 16th this winter. Who else wants to watch this?