New US Trailer for Surveillance Thriller 'Lone Wolf' with Hugo Weaving

"You know, they'll kill you?" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official US trailer for the indie surveillance thriller titled Lone Wolf, from filmmaker Jonathan Ogilvie. In a near-future Melbourne marked by state corruption and constant surveillance, a group of small-time activists hatches a plan to commit a "victimless atrocity". Conrad and Winnie live above a struggling underground bookshop. Most of the film is made up of CCTV footage, and other "found footage", to show us how the government (mis)uses surveillance for their gain and misinterprets what's actually happening. A "political thriller that comments on data privacy, police powers, technology, corruption and crime's many, shady manifestations." Starring Hugo Weaving, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Diana Glenn, Josh McConville, and Chris Bunton. I saw this during IFFR and it's so bad, I was shocked by how dull and uninteresting it was - despite the setup and concept. Tread carefully.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Ogilvie's Lone Wolf, direct from YouTube:

And here's the original international trailer for Jonathan Ogilvie's Lone Wolf, also from YouTube:

It's not exactly what the Minister of Justice wants to be doing: watch an endless stream of video footage. But a former police officer is very insistent. Together, all this footage - from hidden cameras, phone taps, Skype sessions and security surveillance - can tell an interesting story. The focus here is on an obscure bookstore where a group of environmental activists are meeting in secret. The idealistic Winnie and her boyfriend Conrad want to disrupt the G20, but aren't aware that they are possibly being lured into a trap. Lone Wolf is both written and directed by Australian writer / filmmaker Jonathan Ogilvie, director of the films Jet Set, Emulsion, and The Tender Hook previously, as well as a few short films. Adapted from Joseph Conrad's 1907 novel "The Secret Agent", updated to modern times in Australia. Produced by Mat Govoni and Adam White. This initially premiered at the 2021 Rotterdam Film Festival earlier this year. Gravitas will release Ogilvie's Lone Wolf in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 24th, 2021 coming soon.