New US Trailer for Sweden-Under-Attack Thriller 'The Unthinkable'

"We never thought it would happen to us." Three years later, and they still didn't think it would happen! Ha. Magnolia Pictures has debuted a new US trailer for the US release of the Swedish disaster-thriller titled The Unthinkable. This originally premiered in Sweden back in 2018, and we featured a trailer years ago, but it's only now showing up in the US three years later. It's midsummer and Sweden wakes up to a state of emergency. All the networks are down, and before anyone realizes what's behind the collapse, a series of unexplained attacks take place around the country. Alex returns to his childhood village, and as old feelings come back to the surface, more mysterious attacks plunge Sweden into chaos & confusion. The Unthinkable is "about time running out, and protecting what matters most." Starring Christoffer Nordenrot, Lisa Henni, Jesper Barkselius, Pia Halvorsen, and Magnus Sundberg. No idea why this took so long to get a US release, but it does look like it has some fun apocalyptic thrills. I really hope it's not a big let down.

Here's the new US trailer (+ two posters) for Victor Danell's The Unthinkable, from Magnolia's YouTube:

It's midsummer and Sweden wakes up to a state of emergency. TV, internet, and telephone networks are down, and before anyone realizes what's behind the collapse, a series of unexplained attacks take place around the country. Alex, a successful pianist whose controlled existence is upturned when his mother dies in a suspected terror attack, returns to his childhood village to arrange the funeral. There, he must reconcile with both his father and his old flame, Anna, who he has desperately been trying to forget. As old feelings come back to the surface, more mysterious attacks plunge Sweden into chaos and confusion. The Unthinkable, originally known as Den blomstertid nu kommer in Swedish, is directed by Swedish filmmaker Victor Danell, his second feature after the 2009 movie Soundcheck and a bunch of short films made by Crazy Pictures. The screenplay is written by Victor Danell and Christoffer Nordenrot. This originally opened in Sweden back in 2018 and it also played at the Sitges Film Festival that year. Magnolia will finally release Danell's The Unthinkable direct-to-VOD starting on May 7th, 2021 this spring. Visit their official website.