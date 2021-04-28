New US Trailer for 'Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue' Doc Film

"The place you're born… is the place that half-buries you." The Cinema Guild has debuted a new official US trailer for the acclaimed Chinese documentary Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue, made by the prolific director Jia Zhang-Ke (aka Jia Zhangke), of A Touch of Sin, Mountains May Depart, and Ash Is Purest White previously. This originally premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival as one of the opening day films. Filmmaker Jia Zhangke chronicles his local literature festival in Shanxi, China which includes a multi-generational roster of the country's most esteemed writers. He speaks with three prominent authors from different eras, who discuss life growing up and the changes over time as the country (and their region) evolves and adapts to difficult times. Reviews describe the film as a "quietly moving" piece, paying "tribute to writers who connect modern urban culture to its provincial roots, and the current era to one that's quickly being lost to living memory." Highly recommend this one to any & all documentary lovers - it's worth a look.

From master director Jia Zhang-Ke comes a vital document of Chinese society since 1949. Jia interviews three prominent authors—Jia Pingwa, Yu Hua, Liang Hong—born in the 1950s, 60s, & 70s, respectively, and all from the same Shanxi province where Jia also grew up. We hear of the dire circumstances they faced in their rural villages and small towns, and the substantial political effort undertaken to address it, from the social revolution of the 1950s through the unrest of the late 1980s. In their faces, we see full volumes left unsaid. Jia weaves it all together with his usual brilliance. Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue is an indispensable account of a changing China from one of the country's foremost cinematic storytellers. Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue (originally known as Yi zhi you dao hai shui bian lan) is directed by acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke, director of the films Xiao Wu, Platform, Unknown Pleasures, Still Life, 24 City, A Touch of Sin, Mountains May Depart, and Ash Is Purest White previously, as well as a few docs including Dong, Wuyong, and Yulu. This premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival. The Cinema Guild opens Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue in select theaters (NY & LA) on May 28th.