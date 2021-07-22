New US Trailer for Tsai Ming-liang's Slow Cinema 'Days' from Berlinale

"A spare, melancholy story…" Grasshopper Film has unveiled a US trailer for the film Days, the latest work from Taiwan-based filmmaker Tsai Ming-liang (Goodbye Dragon Inn, Stray Dogs, The Wayward Cloud). This originally premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year just before the pandemic shut everything down. It received some mixed reviews, with a few critics raving about it. The film is made up of nearly "two-dozen fixed-frame shots held for around 5 minutes each" and that's it. Set in Bangkok about two strangers. Kang lives alone in a big house, Non in a small apartment. They meet, and then part, their days flowing on as before. This stars Lee Kang-sheng and Anong Houngheuangsy. This slow cinema definitely isn't for everyone, but it should connect most with anyone already familiar with Tsai Ming-liang's style. Take a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Tsai Ming-liang's Days, direct from Grasshopper's YouTube:

Under the pain of illness and treatment, Kang (Lee Kang-sheng) finds himself adrift. He meets Non (Anong Houngheuangsy) in a foreign land. They find consolation in each other before parting ways and carrying on with their days. The latest film from Tsai Ming-liang, Days marks yet another masterwork in one of contemporary cinema’s most extraordinary careers. Days is both written & directed by the award-winning Malaysian-Taiwanese filmmaker Tsai Ming-liang, director of a number of other acclaimed films including Rebels of the Neon God, Vive L'Amour, The River, The Hole, What Time Is It There?, Goodbye Dragon Inn, I Don't Want to Sleep Alone, Faces, Stray Dogs, and Journey to the West previously. Produced by Claude Wang. This initially premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year. Grasshopper Film will debut Tsai Ming-liang's Days in select US theaters on August 13th, 2021 this year. Is anyone interested?