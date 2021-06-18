Full US Trailer for Ultra Violent Hong Kong Action Film 'The Fatal Raid'

"Honor the fallen… by claiming revenge." Well Go USA has released an official trailer for a violent Hong Kong action film titled The Fatal Raid directed by Jacky Lee. This originally opened in Hong Kong in 2019 and is part of the new wave of "girls-with-guns" action films coming out of HK recently. It also played at the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), and arrives in the US this August. Two elite police teams head up a secret operation following a dangerous smuggling ring across the Macau border, but when their presence is discovered, the mission ends in a deadly firefight. Twenty years later, an escort mission brings the survivors back to the scene of the tragedy—and fosters a highly unwelcome reunion. Starring Patrick Tam, Michael Tong, and Jade Leung, this "police action thriller" also features a hard-hitting cast including Jeana Ho, Hidy Yu, Min-Chen Lin, and Jadie Lin. Unfortunately it doesn't look like this has much worth watching.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ original poster) for Jacky Lee's The Fatal Raid, direct from YouTube:

And here's an original Hong Kong trailer from last year for Jacky Lee's The Fatal Raid, also on YouTube:

An ultraviolent cops vs. gangsters bloodbath leaves casualties on both sides. Fast-forward ahead 20 years as surviving team member Madam Fong (Jade Leung, Black Cat) leads a new squad in pursuit of reckless young anarchists terrorizing Macao. An apparition from that fatal day before falls into the fray, bringing everything full circle for a serpentine and explosive final confrontation. With bad-ass modern women warriors at the forefront, director Jacky Lee effortlessly exudes the hyperbolic stylings of classic Hong Kong action, bringing back the irrepressible "girls with guns" subgenre with full bombastic force. The Fatal Raid, also known as 辣警霸王花：澳门行动 in Mandarin, is directed by former music video filmmaker Jacky Lee, his second film after directing Lives in Flames previously. The screenplay is written by Men Wa Choi, Jacky Lee, and Lam Siu Fu. This originally opened in Hong Kong in 2019, and then in China in 2020. Well Go USA will release The Fatal Raid direct-to-VOD / DVD starting August 24th, 2021 later this year.