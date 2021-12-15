New US Trailer for Unofficial Celine Dion Biopic 'Aline' Hitting Theaters

"You didn't lose me. Love won, that's all." Roadside Attractions has debuted the official US trailer for the film Aline, also known as Aline Dieu! or Aline: The Voice of Love, this strange "unofficial" biopic of Celine Dion. The film is about the life of famous Canadian singer Celine Dion, but they couldn't use her real name so it's called Aline Dieu instead, which just translates to "Aline God" in French. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Directed by and starring Valérie Lemercier, it's described as "a tribute film and not a caricature film" but I think that's up to everyone who watches to decide. The youngest of a hardworking French-Canadian couple’s 14 children is propelled to global music superstardom in Aline, a fictional musical dramedy freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion, written, directed and starring the two-time César Award winner. It also stars Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vezina, and Pascale Desrochers. This still looks wacky and weird but actually quite endearing.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Valérie Lemercier's Aline, from Roadside's YouTube:

You can watch the original French trailer for Valérie Lemercier's Aline here, to see a bit more footage.

At the end of the 1960s, Aline (inspired by Céline Dion) was born in Quebec, the fourteenth and last child of Sylvette and Anglomard Dieu. In this family where music reigns supreme, Aline discovers a real talent for singing. Music producer Guy-Claude (inspired by René Angélil), when he hears this magnificent voice, has only one idea in mind, to make Aline the greatest singer in the world. Between the support of her family and her love with Guy-Claude, discover how this little girl from Quebec became the queen of Las Vegas. Aline, also known as Aline Dieu! or Aline: The Voice of Love, is directed by award-winning French actor / filmmaker Valérie Lemercier, director of the films Quadrille, Le Derrière, Palais Royal!, The Ultimate Accessory, and Marie-Francine previously. The screenplay is written by Brigitte Buc and Valérie Lemercier. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and it already opened in France this fall. Roadside Attractions will debut Aline in select US theaters starting January 21st, 2022 coming soon.