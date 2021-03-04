New US Trailer for US Release of Roy Andersson's 'About Endlessness'

"What should I do now that I lost my faith?" Magnolia Pictures has released their own official US trailer for About Endlessness, the final film from iconic Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson. This first premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, where Andersson won Best Director, primarily as a nod to all of his work over the years.. Andersson's last film before this was A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence in 2014, and this one looks just as bleak and absurd and fascinating. As is usual with his films anyway, this one only features a description says it is "a reflection on human life in all its beauty and cruelty, its splendour and banality." Featuring Tatiana Delaunay and Martin Serner. Andersson is one of those funky niche filmmakers that not many are familiar with, but he has a very distinct style and I recommend exploring his work if you're brave enough. If anything in here catches your eye, it's worth a watch to see how it plays out.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) trailer for Roy Andersson's About Endlessness, direct from YouTube:

You can still rewatch the festival trailer for Andersson's About Endlessness here, to see the first look again.

A reflection on human life in all its beauty and cruelty, its splendor and banality. We wander, dreamlike, gently guided by our Scheherazade-esque narrator. Inconsequential moments have the same significance as historical events: a couple floats over a war-torn Cologne; on the way to a birthday party, a father stops to tie his daughter's shoelaces in the pouring rain; teenage girls dance outside a cafe; a defeated army marches to a prisoner-of-war camp. Simultaneously an ode and a lament, About Endlessness presents a kaleidoscope of all that is eternally human, an infinite story of the vulnerability of existence. About Endlessness is both written and directed by iconic Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson, of the films Saturday October 5th, A Swedish Love Story, Giliap, Songs from the Second Floor, You the Living, and A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence previously. The film originally premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals in 2019, and already opened in Europe last year. Magnolia will release Andersson's About Endlessness in select theaters + on VOD starting April 30th this spring. Visit the film's official site.