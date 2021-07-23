New US Trailer for 'Who You Think I Am' Movie with Juliette Binoche

"We float in the virtual." Cohen Media has released an official US trailer for a French romantic drama titled Who You Think I Am, made by filmmaker Safy Nebbou. This premiered back in 2019 at the Berlin Film Festival and played at a number of film festivals that year and it also opened in Europe that year. Now it's finally getting a US release after all this time. Adapted from a novel, Juliette Binoche stars as a 50-year-old divorced teacher who creates a fake online persona of a beautiful 24-year-old woman. But, of course, she becomes trapped by her deceit when she falls for a man who has become smitten with her profile. The cast includes Nicole Garcia, François Civil, Marie-Ange Casta, Guillaume Gouix, Charles Berling, and Jules Houplain. An intriguing idea for a love story, and certainly very French, questioning whether age really matters when it comes to romance. I dig that "Catfish meets Fatal Attraction" quote, too. Take a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Safy Nebbou's Who You Think I Am, direct from YouTube:

Claire Millaud (Juliette Binoche), a 50-year-old divorced teacher, creates a fake Facebook profile of a 24-year-old woman. She finds a photo of a pretty young blonde and uses it on her account. She has created an entirely fictional character, but why? Who You Think I Am, originally known as Celle Que Vous Croyez in French, is directed by French filmmaker Safy Nebbou, director of the films The Giraffe's Neck, Mark of an Angel, Dumas, Bad Seeds, and In the Forests of Siberia previously. The screenplay is co-written by Safy Nebbou and Julie Peyr, adapted from the novel written by Camille Laurens. This originally premiered at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival and already opened in France that year. Cohen Media Group will release Nebbou's Who You Think I Am in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 3rd, 2021 this year. Interested?