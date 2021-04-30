New US Trailer for Yamato Warship Film 'The Great War of Archimedes'

"Their battleship will lead directly to war." Well Go USA has released a new official trailer for the Japanese drama titled The Great War of Archimedes, which originally opened in Japan back in 2019. Everyone has heard of the anime Space Battleship Yamato, but have you heard the real story of the actual Yamato warship? It fought in WWII, then sunk in 1945. The Great War of Archimedes, based on the 2015 manga series “Archimedes no Taisen," is a dramatized depiction of the behind-the-scenes struggles of the Japanese Navy while building the Yamato, the largest battleship in the world, prior to WWII. The film is produced by Toho, and directed by Takashi Yamazaki - of Space Battleship Yamato, Stand by Me Doraemon, Dragon Quest: Your Story, and the most recent 3D CGI Lupin III: The First film (which he made after this but was released before this film). The film stars Suda Masaki, Emoto Tasuku, Hamabe Minami, Shofukutei Tsurube, Kobayashi Katsuya, and Hiroshi Tachi as Admiral Yamamoto. Take a look at the film below.

Here's the US trailer (+ posters) for Takashi Yamazaki's The Great War of Archimedes, from YouTube:

Pre-World War II, the Japanese Navy commissioned the design and creation of the impressive "supership" Yamato, strongly opposed by a top official insisting on more strategic and battle-ready warships. After being ignored without cause, Admiral Yamamoto (Hiroshi Tachi) recruits a math genius to help uncover what he soon suspects is a massive conspiracy. The Great War of Archimedes, also known as アルキメデスの大戦 or Arukimedesu no taisen originally in Japanese, is directed by prolific Japanese filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki, director of many films previously including Juvenile, Returner, Always: Sunset on Third Street 1 & 2, Ballad, Space Battleship Yamato, The Fighter Pilot, Stand by Me Doraemon, Parasyte, Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura, Dragon Quest: Your Story, and Lupin III: The First. The screenplay is also written by Takashi Yamazaki, adapted from Norifusa Mita's manga series "Archimedes no Taisen". Produced by Toho. This already opened in Japan in the summer of 2019. Well Go USA will release Yamazaki's The Great War of Archimedes direct-to-VOD in the US starting June 15th, 2021 this summer. Who wants to watch this?