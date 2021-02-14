New Valentine's Day Trailer for Real + Cartoon 'Tom & Jerry' Movie

"Let your frenemy know how you really feel!" Warner Bros has released a fun "Valentine's Day" promo spot for the new Tom and Jerry movie, a mix of live-action and old school animation. It's arriving in theaters + on HBO Max later this month, and it looks like a clever and amusing update mixing cartoon characters with live-action reality. Maybe I'm just enjoying seeing the original 2D characters, I'm glad they didn't try to make them more "realistic" or any other weird changes. After years of fighting, Tom and Jerry movie to the big city where they meet a young woman who begins a new job at New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century." Uh oh. Tom and Jerry's "new big-screen adventure" features Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, Jordan Bolger, and Ken Jeong. Plus everyone's favorite cartoon cat & mouse (which don't speak, of course). Bring on the comedy! It looks like a good time.

Here's the new Valentine's Day trailer for Tim Story's Tom & Jerry movie, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for WB's Tom & Jerry here, to view more footage from this movie.

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century," forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story's "Tom and Jerry." The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry's new adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day. Tom and Jerry is directed by American filmmaker Tim Story, director of The Firing Squad, Barbershop, Taxi, Fantastic Four, Rise of the Silver Surfer, Hurricane Season, Think Like a Man, Ride Along, Think Like a Man Too, Ride Along 2, and Shaft most recently. The screenplay is written by Kevin Costello, based on the characters by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. WB will release Tom & Jerry in theaters + on HBO Max starting February 26th, 2021 this month. Who's in?