'New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization' Doc with Bill Murray Trailer

"Whoever you are… come travel with me!" Time to rock the Acropolis! An official promo trailer has debuted for a fascinating film titled New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization, which is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival kicking off next week. It's a filmed presentation of one remarkable performance. On a glorious Greek evening, screen legend Bill Murray and world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler perform the Acropolis with a timeless mix of music and poetry. Captured on film by director Andrew Muscato, Murray & Vogler are joined by the dazzling Mira Wang (on violin) and dynamic Vanessa Perez (on piano). Spanning from Bach to Van Morrison, Whitman to West Side Story, the wildly entertaining, humorous and deeply touching show is infused with the one-of-a-kind charm of Bill Murray. This sounds and looks great! I wish I could've been there for the actual performance, but I'm glad they captured this on film so we can all enjoy it.

First trailer for Andrew Muscato's doc New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization, from YouTube:

On a glorious Greek evening, screen legend Bill Murray and world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler rock the Athens Acropolis with a timeless mix of music and poetry. Captured on film by director Andrew Muscato, Murray and Vogler are joined by the dazzling Mira Wang (violin) and dynamic Vanessa Perez (piano). The international quartet enchants the Athenian audience from the 2,000 year-old stage of the Odeon of Herodes Atticus with musical reflections on love, hope and heartbreak. Spanning from Bach to Van Morrison, Whitman to West Side Story, the wildly entertaining, humorous and deeply touching program is infused with the one-of-a-kind charm of Bill Murray. New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization is directed by American producer / filmmaker Andrew Muscato, director of the doc films Branca's Pitch, Doped: The Dirty Side of Sports, Muhammad Ali: A Life, and Mooch previously. It's produced by Tanja Dorn, Amanda Livanou, Jan Vogler, Bill Murray, Andrew Muscato. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Special Screenings section. No release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression?