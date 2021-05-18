Niamh Algar is a Film Censor in First Trailer for British Horror 'Censor'

"You'd be surprised what the human brain can edit out when it can't handle the truth…" Magnet Pictures has debuted the first full trailer for the British horror film Censor, marking the feature directorial debut of editor / filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, earning mixed reviews - Zofia wrote a positive review of it for the site. After viewing a strangely familiar "video nasty" for her job, Enid, a meticulous film censor, sets out to solve the past mystery of her sister's disappearance, embarking on a quest that dissolves the line between fiction and reality. It's set back in a different time in the UK when horrible horror films were edited by censors, and the plot is about one censor who gets sucked into the videos' darkness. Niamh Algar stars as Enid, joined by Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin, Sophia La Porta, Adrian Schiller, and Clare Holman. I'm not the biggest fan of the film, but this sneaky poster & trailer make me want to give it another look. See below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Prano Bailey-Bond's Censor, from Magnet's YouTube:

Film censor Enid Baines (Niamh Algar) takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding the unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled decapitations and eye gougings she pores over. Her sense of duty to protect is amplified by guilt over her inability to recall details of the long-ago disappearance of her sister, recently declared dead in absentia. But when Enid is assigned to review a disturbing film from the archive that echoes her hazy childhood memories, she begins to unravel how this eerie work might be tied to her past. Censor is directed by Welsh editor / filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Prano Bailey-Bond and Anthony Fletcher. Produced by Helen Sara Jones. This originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Magnet will release Bailey-Bond's Censor in select US theaters on June 11th, then on VOD + more theaters starting June 18th this summer. Curious?