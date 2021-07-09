Nick Cannon's Basketball Film 'She Ball' Trailer Starring Melody Rae

"Focus! Stop being scared." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for a new sports comedy movie titled She Ball, which is dropping in August this summer. Written and directed by and starring Nick Cannon, She Ball follows the love of the game through the struggles of Avery Watts, who enlists the baddest women's streetball league in the city to help him win and save the embattled Inglewood Community Center, which he manages, all while trying to raise his seven year old daughter. Newcomer Melody Rae co-stars as Shelby Van Der Gunn, challenging "local politicians, gangs and their own stereotypes to save their community" by playing street ball. Also featuring Chris Brown, Bryan "Birdman" Williams, DC Young Fly, Cedric the Entertainer, KD Aubert, Jaliyah Manuel, Marla Gibbs, and Evan Ross. This looks like more of an earnest drama than an all out comedy, but that's not a bad thing. Although the film does look a bit bland.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Cannon's She Ball, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

On a mission to save his Inglewood community center, Avery Watts (Cannon) enlists a talented basketball player, Shelby (Rae), to help him win the grand prize in a street ball tournament. Together, Avery and Shelby challenge local politicians, gangs and their own stereotypes to save their community. She Ball is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker / comedian Nick Cannon, director of the films School Gyrls, School Dance, and King of the Dancehall previously, as well as lots of other work including the TV doc "Teens Know Everything" and sketch comedy series. Produced by Nick Cannon and Benjamin Sumpter; executive produced by Chris Brown and Bryan "Birdman" Williams, and featuring new music from Chris Brown, Birdman, Lil Wayne, Roddy Rich, Stevie Wonder and Kierra Shierd. Vertical Ent. will release Cannon's She Ball in select theaters + on VOD starting August 6th, 2021 this summer. Anyone into this?