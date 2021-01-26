Nick Robinson & Jason Clarke in Official Trailer for 'Silk Road' Movie

"This guy's the first Millennial gangster." Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for a movie called Silk Road, telling the rise & fall story of the founder of the infamous darkweb drug website called "Silk Road". This hasn't premiered at any film festivals and is heading straight to VOD in February for any curious to watch. Philosophical 20-something Ross Ulbricht creates Silk Road, a dark net website that sells narcotics, while DEA agent Rick Bowden goes undercover to bring him in. Nick Robinson stars as Ross, who values freedom above all, and Jason Clarke co-stars as the DEA agent. It's a back-n-forth story about the two and how similar they are. Also starring Katie Aselton, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel David Stewart, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lexi Rabe, Will Ropp, with Paul Walter Hauser, and Alexandra Shipp. I really wish this looked better than it does; it's a cool story to tell, but this seems like it's a wannabe The Social Network.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tiller Russell's Silk Road, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Inspired by larger-than-life actual events, this riveting crime thriller follows the rise and fall of Silk Road, the infamous darknet site that sent a seismic shock through the World Wide Web. Young, idealistic, and driven to succeed, Ross Ulbricht (Nick Robinson) creates the internet’s first unregulated marketplace: Silk Road. But when it becomes a multimillion-dollar pipeline for illicit drugs, Ross is set on a collision course with Rick Bowden (Jason Clarke), a disreputable and dangerously unpredictable DEA agent, who will use any means necessary to take him down. Silk Road is both written & directed by filmmaker Tiller Russell, director of the film The Last Rites of Ransom Pride, and docs including Cockfight, Bad Boys of Summer, Operation Odessa previously as well as producing work. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Lionsgate will release Russell's Silk Road in select theaters + on VOD starting February 19th this winter.