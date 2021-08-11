Nicolas Cage in Sion Sono's Epic 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' Trailer

"How do I get out of here?" "You must surrender to fate!" RLJE Films has revealed the official trailer for a wacky, they-don't-make-’em-like-they-used-to, ultra violent action comedy from the Japanese director Sion Sono, called Prisoners of the Ghostland. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this year, and it will also be playing at the Fantasia and London Film Festivals next. Nicolas Cage stars as the prisoner, known as "Hero", and he's strapped with leather suit that will self-destruct in five days. He's sent to rescue The Governor's daughter, who has disappeared into a dark supernatural universe. To escape the nightmare world, Hero must break the evil curse controlling the mysterious Ghostland. A "delirious mash-up of Western, samurai, and postapocalyptic thriller is a sly spoof of the mythical hero’s journey." Also with Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes, Bill Moseley, Tak Sakaguchi, and Yuzuka Nakaya, among many others. This film is as wacky and as bat-shit crazy as they come, which is both a good & bad thing this time.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Sion Sono's Prisoners of the Ghostland, from YouTube:

In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by a wealthy warlord known as The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within only five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman — and his own path to redemption. Prisoners of the Ghostland is directed by iconic Japanese filmmaker Sion Sono, director of many, many films including Love Exposure, Cold Fish, Why Don't You Play in Hell?, Tokyo Tribe, Shinjuku Swan I & II, The Whispering Star, Tokyo Vampire Hotel, The Forest of Love, and Red Post on Escher Street most recently. The screenplay is written by Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo Safai. This premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. RLJE releases Prisoners of the Ghostland in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 17th, 2021.