Nicolas Cage vs. Animatronics in Full Trailer for 'Willy's Wonderland'

"You're here to be a human sacrifice!" Screen Media has debuted a full-length trailer for the wacky action horror film Willy's Wonderland, which we first teased last year. This is the gnarly movie about Nicolas Cage fighting evil furry animatronics. A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now condemned Willy's Wonderland - which seems to be mocking Chuck E. Cheese. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash -- and only one side will make it out alive. The film stars Nicolas Cage, Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz, and Chris Warner. I don't even need to watch this trailer, I'm already sold! Bring it on. This looks like just the right mix of insanity and bloody mayhem and Cage Rage. Can't wait to watch with pizza & beer.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Kevin Lewis' Willy's Wonderland, direct from YouTube:

You can still rewatch the teaser trailer for Lewis' Willy's Wonderland here, to see the first look again.

A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now condemned Willy’s Wonderland. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash — and only one side will make it out alive. Willy's Wonderland is directed by American writer / filmmaker Kevin Lewis, director of the films The Method, Andrew Jackson White Elk, Downward Angel, Malibu Spring Break, Dark Heart, The Drop, and The Third Nail previously. The screenplay is written by G.O. Parsons. It's produced by Grant Cramer, Jeremy Davis, Bryan Lord, Michael Nilon, and David Ozer. Screen Media Films will release Lewis' Willy's Wonderland direct-to-VOD starting February 12th, 2021 this winter. The crazy fun begins soon. So who's looking forward to watching this?