Nicolas Cage Wants His Truffle Pig Back in First Trailer for 'Pig' Movie

"I'm looking for a truffle pig. Someone stole her." Neon has unveiled a trailer for the highly anticipated new Nicolas Cage movie titled Pig, which has been on the schedule for a while but hasn't premiered just yet. The film follows a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness who must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she's kidnapped. Pig is directed by Michael Sarnoski and stars Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, and Gretchen Corbett. The Italians usually use dogs for hunting truffles in Alba, but pigs are also just as common and have great noses, too. This looks like Nicolas Cage as a vegan John Wick getting back at the bastards who stole his prized truffle pig. Take them down!! This looks especially gnarly, and I can't wait to see it. I love how soft this trailer is, and his animals speech.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Sarnoski's Pig, direct from Neon's YouTube:

A truffle hunter (Cage) who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. Pig is both written & directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, making his feature directorial debut after directing episodes of "Olympia" and "Fight Night Legacy" for TV previously, as well as a few shorts. Produced by Thomas Benski, Vanessa Block, Nicolas Cage, David Carrico, Ben Giladi, Adam Paulsen, Dori A. Rath, Joseph Restaino, Steve Tisch, and Dimitra Tsingou. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Neon will debut Sarnoski's Pig in select US theaters starting on July 16th, 2021 this summer. First impression? Who's in?