Nina Bergman Takes On Every Army in Trailer for 'Hell Hath No Fury'

"You said you can shoot - question is, can you really…?" Well Go USA has released an official trailer for an indie action movie called Hell Hath No Fury, the latest from the former stuntman / B-movie filmmaker Jesse V. Johnson (The Debt Collector, Triple Threat, Avengement, The Mercenary, Debt Collectors). How's this for a concept? Branded a traitor by her own countrymen, French national Marie DuJardin is rescued by American soldiers on one condition: to survive, she must lead them to a cache of gold hunted by the Nazis, the French resistance, and the Americans alike. She must take on every single one of them if she wants to make it out alive from this situation. Nina Bergman stars as the badass heroine Marie, joined by Daniel Bernhardt, Timothy V. Murphy, Louis Mandylor, Dominiquie Vandenberg, Josef Cannon, and Charles Fathy. It looks packed with plenty of gritty WWII action, but is the script any good? Hard to tell.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jesse V. Johnson's Hell Hath No Fury, direct from YouTube:

The story of one woman who single-handedly takes on the might of the German war machine, the French resistance, and a band of US infantrymen. Branded a traitor by her countrymen, French national Marie DuJardin is rescued by American soldiers on one condition: to survive, she must lead them to a cache of gold—before the Nazis return to claim it for themselves. Hell Hath No Fury is directed by action filmmaker Jesse V. Johnson, a former stuntman now directing films including The Honorable, Pit Fighter, The Last Sentinel, The Fifth Commandment, The Butcher, The Package, The Beautiful Ones, Savage Dog, Accident Man, The Debt Collector, Triple Threat, Avengement, The Mercenary, and Debt Collectors previously. The screenplay is by Katharine Lee McEwan and Romain Serir. Well Go USA will debut Johnson's Hell Hath No Fury in select US theaters on November 5th, 2021, then on VOD starting November 9th later this fall.