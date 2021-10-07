Nina Dobrev Gets Catfished in Romantic Comedy 'Love Hard' Trailer

"Love doesn't have to be perfect, it just has to be honest." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a holiday romantic comedy titled Love Hard, directed by Costa Rican filmmaker Hernán Jiménez (The Return, About Us, Elsewhere). An LA girl, unlucky in love, falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays, only to discover that she's been catfished. This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love. So a "catfish" romcom, but with a twist? Or two? Nina Dobrev stars in this as Natalie Bauer, with a cast including Jimmy O. Yang, Darren Barnet, James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover, Heather McMahan, Althea Kaye, Rebecca Staab, Matty Finochio, and Fletcher Donovan. I like that this is about her learning to actually fall for the guy who catfished her, that's kind of sweet. Or am I just crazy? This seems like another take on the Cyrano story with a few tweaks.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hernán Jiménez's Love Hard, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover she's been catfished by Tag's childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love. Love Hard is directed by Costa Rican filmmaker Hernán Jiménez, director of the films A Ojos Cerrados, The Return, About Us, and Elsewhere previously. The screenplay is written by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing. It's produced by McG and Mary Viola. Netflix will debut Jiménez's Love Hard streaming on Netflix starting November 5th, 2021 this fall. Swipe right?