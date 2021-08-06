'No Responders Left Behind' Doc Trailer About Fighting for Healthcare

"Their government said they would never forget… but they did. They fought back." Discovery has released an official trailer for a documentary film called No Responders Left Behind. Every time I hear this story, I think how the hell could the government stop caring about these people - THESE PEOPLE. The ones who volunteered and went down to the destruction of 9/11 and worked so hard to try & save lives and clean up. No Responders Left Behind follows 9/11 social activists Jon Stewart and John Feal as they take on the U.S. government to ensure Health & Compensation for thousands of ailing First Responders who are dying from toxins released at Ground Zero. You've most likely heard about this story in the media already, but they made a doc about the 18-year fight for justice. Featuring first responder and 9/11 social activist, John Feal; FDNY hero, Ray Pfeifer; and 22-time Emmy award-winner & former host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart, as they battle a seriously broken system. An inspirational and empowering film about fighting for what's right.

Here's the official trailer for Rob Lindsay's doc No Responders Left Behind, direct from YouTube:

Rob Lindsay's documentary No Responders Left Behind follows the work of the men and women including first responder and 9/11 social activist, John Feal, FDNY hero, Ray Pfeifer, and 22-time Primetime Emmy award-winner and former host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart, in their fight to get health benefits and compensation for 9/11 first responders. Shot across five years, the film reveals the unwavering fight by members of The FealGood Foundation and their leader John Feal, who mobilizes the campaign in the fight for healthcare and benefits for the thousands of responders who are suffering with life-threatening and financially devastating illnesses from the toxins released at Ground Zero after 9/11. No Responders Left Behind is directed by Canadian doc filmmaker Rob Lindsay, director of the doc films Why Horror?, Relics of the Future, Go-Boy! Memories of a Life Behind Bars previously, as well as the TV series "Royal Canadian Air Farce". Produced by Kelly Zemnickis, Kristine Yanoff, Jaime Sanchez. Discovery debuts No Responders Left Behind streaming on Discovery+ starting September 9th, 2021 just in time for the 9/11 anniversary.