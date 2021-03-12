Noée Abita in Official US Trailer for French Ski Racing Drama 'Slalom'

"I told you. Hard work pays off." Kino Lorber has released a new official US trailer for a French film titled Slalom, which was supposed to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival last year before it was cancelled. Under the guidance of a strict ex-champion, a promising 15 year old girl named Lyz trains as a professional skiing star. She ends up becoming an object of desire for the coach. The director uses "brilliant camera work to stage a highly topical story about the crossing of boundaries in the field of world-class sports… She takes a deep look into the psyche of a young athlete who unexpectedly finds herself faced with the fact that even the biggest dream is not worth any price. The story of an emancipation." Starring Noée Abita as Lyz, with Jérémie Renier as Fred, Marie Denarnaud, Muriel Combeau, Maïra Schmitt, and Axel Auriant. This looks very, very good and it picked up awards at other festivals, which is a good sign it's worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Charlène Favier's Slalom, direct from KL's YouTube:

You can still watch the first international trailers for Charlène Favier's Slalom here, for more footage.

Skiing is 15-year-old Lyz’s (Noée Abita) passion. Selected for an elite programme designed to produce future top athletes, her everyday life in the heart of the French Alps is marked by gruelling fitness sessions and breathtaking slalom runs under the guidance of her trainer Fred. The ambitious teenager is under tremendous pressure, which she has to deal with almost entirely without family support. When Fred takes advantage of their physical closeness during training and starts to cross several boundaries, Lyz is faced with increasingly difficult decisions. Slalom is directed by up-and-coming French filmmaker Charlène Favier, making her first narrative feature after the doc film Is Everything Possible, Darling? and numerous short films previously. The screenplay is written by Charlène Favier and Marie Talon, in collaboration with Antoine Lacomblez. This was supposed to premiere during Cannes last year, but instead premiered at the Deauville & Zurich Festivals. Kino Lorber releases Favier's Slalom in "virtual cinemas" in the US April 9th.