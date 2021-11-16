Noni Hazlehurst Stars as June in Indie Dramedy 'June Again' Trailer

"This is why businesses slow down, neither of you know how to stick at one thing." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted a new US trailer for this indie dramedy from Australia titled June Again, made by filmmaker JJ Winlove. This already opened in Australia & New Zealand months ago, and is arriving in the US on VOD starting next January. During a fleeting bout of lucidity from her dementia, June Wilton has precious little time to bring together her estranged children, save the family business, and rekindle an old flame. When her meddling backfires, June sets out on a romantic journey of her own and discovers she needs help from the very people she was trying to rescue. Noni Hazlehurst (from films including Waiting, Little Fish, Candy, Bitter & Twisted) stars as June. The cast also includes Claudia Karvan, Stephen Curry, Otis Dhanji, Nash Edgerton, Darren Gilshenan, Pip Miller, and Matilda Ridgeway. This looks like a good one.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for JJ Winlove's June Again, direct from Goldwyn's YouTube:

In this heartfelt comedy, a twist of fate gives family matriarch June (Noni Hazlehurst) a reprieve from a debilitating illness. Much to their amazement, June re-enters the lives of her adult children,Ginny (Claudia Karvan) and Devon (Stephen Curry), and learns that 'things haven’t gone according to plan'. With limited time but plenty of pluck, she sets about trying to put everything, and everyone, back on track. When her meddling backfires, June sets out on a romantic journey of her own and discovers she needs help from the very people she was trying to rescue. June Again is written and directed by Kiwi filmmaker JJ Winlove, director of the films Life is Risky and Crossing Paths previously. Produced by Drew Bailey, Jamie Hilton, and Michael Pontin. This already opened in Australia and NZ earlier in the year. Goldwyn Films will release Winlove's June Again in select US theaters + on VOD starting on January 7th, 2022 just after New Years.