Noomi Rapace & Alice Englert in Horror 'You Won't Be Alone' Trailer

"Am I the devil?" Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for supernatural horror thriller You Won't Be Alone, from filmmaker Goran Stolevski. This one will be premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival coming up in January, before opening in theaters in April next year. The film is a supernatural horror set in an 1800s isolated Macedonian mountain village. The Sundance synopsis explains better what's going on: "A young girl is taken from her mother and transformed into a witch by an ancient, shape-shifting spirit. Left to wander feral, the young witch beholds the natural world with curiosity and wonder. After inadvertently killing a villager and assuming her body, she continues to inhabit different people, living among the villagers for years, observing and mimicking their behavior until the ancient spirit returns, bringing them full circle." Noomi Rapace stars, joined by Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud, and Sara Klimoska. It looks freaky! A bit of The Witch, a bit of Lamb, a bit of Under the Skin.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Goran Stolevski's You Won't Be Alone, direct from YouTube:

Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, You Won’t Be Alone follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human. You Won't Be Alone is written and directed by Australian filmmaker Goran Stolevski, making his feature directorial debut after a number of shorts and episodes of the "Nowhere Boys" series. Produced by Kristina Ceyton. This is premiering at the upcoming 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January, playing in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition section. Focus Features will then debut You Won't Be Alone in theaters exclusively starting April 1st, 2022 this spring. First impression? Look scary?