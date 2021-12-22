'O, Full of Scorpions is My Mind' Teaser for 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

"O, full of scorpions is my mind…" O Macbeth, you are so doomed. Apple + A24 has revealed a fourth teaser trailer for the film The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen's stylish black & white Shakespeare adaptation arriving in theaters soon - starting on Christmas Day, December 25th this year. Watch the first two teasers for more footage. This already premiered at the New York and London Film Festivals, and lands on Apple TV+ in January in just a few more weeks. Bruno Delbonnel's cinematography is utterly ravishing. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand co-star as Lord and Lady Macbeth in Joel Coen's bold and fierce Shakespeare adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition, & wrathful cunning. A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. But that is not his ultimate fate. The cast includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram, and Kathryn Hunter. I quite like these teasers as promotion, rather than one full trailer.

Here's the fourth teaser trailer for Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, direct from YouTube:

A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power. The Tragedy of Macbeth is both written and directed by American filmmaker Joel Coen, one half of the Coen Brothers, making his solo debut after decades of filmmaking together, including No Country for Old Men, Burn After Reading, A Serious Man, True Grit, Inside Llewyn Davis, Hail Caesar!, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs most recently. Based on the play by William Shakespeare. It's produced by Joel Coen, Robert Graf, and Frances McDormand. This is premiering at both the New York and London Film Festivals this year playing as a centerpiece film at both fests. A24 will later debut Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth in select US theaters on December 25th, then streaming on Apple TV+ starting January 14th, 2022 early next year. Who's interested in watching?