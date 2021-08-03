MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Australian Trailer for 'Big Deal' Doc About Money in Politics

August 3, 2021
"Is our democracy for sale?" Madman Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film called Big Deal, the latest from the filmmaker / writer / comedian Craig Reucassel. Described as a "powerful, provocative documentary about how much money has infiltrated politics in Australia," Big Deal follows an Australian actor, writer, director, video blogger named Christiaan Van Vuuren, who bluntly confronts the dilemma of politics being influenced by money. Seems to be happening everywhere, huh. Big Deal is a wake-up call about the frightening extent to which money has infiltrated politics. Christiaan Van Vuuren’s unlikely journey shows us why we should care, and how we might be able work together to ensure our democracy is safeguarded from being sold to the highest bidder. This sounds like a doc film that EVERY country should have, and EVERYONE should see, to make us think more about how money is too powerful.

Is our democracy for sale? Big Deal is a wake-up call about the frightening extent to which money has infiltrated politics. Christiaan Van Vuuren's unlikely journey shows us why we should care, and how we can work together to ensure our democracy is safeguarded from being sold to the highest bidder. Big Deal is directed by Australian comedian / writer / filmmaker Craig Reucassel, making his feature directorial debut after producing and writing for numerous TV projects previously, including "The Checkout" and "The Chaser's Media Circus". Produced by Aline Jacques, presented by Christiaan Van Vuuren. The documentary film is set to initially open in cinemas in Australia starting on September 16th, 2021 coming soon. No US release has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. For more info on Big Deal, visit the film's official website.

