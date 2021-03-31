Official Netflix Trailer for Animated 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines'

"What would a functional family do?!" Netflix has revealed the new official trailer for the animated movie now known as The Mitchells vs. The Machines, the latest creation of the Lord / Miller + Sony Pictures Animation team following their Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse success. We first premiered a trailer for this film under the title Connected last year, but after numerous delays during the pandemic, Sony sold it off to Netflix instead - and now they're planning to release it streaming starting April 30th this spring. Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams. Her whole family drives Katie to school together when their plans are interrupted by a tech uprising. The Mitchells will have to work together to save the world. Featuring the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric André, and Olivia Colman. I've been so excited for this ever since that first trailer, and I really can't wait to watch it. I've got a good feeling this team has (once again) whipped up something amazing for us to enjoy.

Here's the second trailer for Mike Rianda & Jeff Rowe's The Mitchells vs. The Machines, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Rianda & Rowe's Connected here, to see the first look again.

When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet "her people" at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time. Katie and Rick are joined by the rest of the family, including Katie's wildly positive mom Linda (voiced by Maya Rudolph), her quirky little brother Aaron (voiced by Mike Rianda), and the family’s delightfully chubby pug Monchi for the ultimate family road trip. Suddenly, the Mitchells' plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it's time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world. The Mitchells vs. The Machines, formerly known as Connected, is directed by filmmaker Michael Rianda, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously, and as a writer + creative director for "Gravity Falls". Co-directed by Jeff Rowe, and written by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe. Produced by Kurt Albrecht, Phil Lord & Chris Miller. Made by Sony Pictures Animation. Netflix will release SPA's The Mitchells vs. The Machines streaming starting on April 30th this spring. Who's in?