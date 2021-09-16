Official Netflix Trailer for Mysterious Spiritual Horror 'Fever Dream'

"Why do mothers always do that?" "Do what?" "Access the danger." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a mysterious spiritual horror feature that was filmed in Chile, directed by a Peruvian filmmaker, called Fever Dream. It recently premiered at the 2021 San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, and is arriving on Netflix this October. A young woman named Amanda lies in pain, while a young teenager named David urgently questions her, forcing her to unravel the truth of what happened to her. She is not his mother and he is not her son. Together they will reveal a disturbing and evocative tale of broken souls, an invisible lurking terror, and the fragile threads that bind parents and children. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin. Fever Dream stars María Valverde, Dolores Fonzi, Germán Palacios, Guillermo Pfening, Emilio Vodanovich, Guillermina Sorribes, Marcelo Michinaux, & Cristina Banegas. I'm always curious about experimental, artistic films like this - it's something different.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Claudia Llosa's Fever Dream, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Told from a decidedly feminine perspective, this hallucinatory tale explores the interconnected nature of love and fear in motherhood. A woman named Amanda vacations in a sleepy Argentine village with her young daughter Nina. Ever-concerned with her daughter's welfare, Amanda constantly calculates the "rescue distance" needed to protect her child. She soon discovers that things around her are not as they seem. A local boy named David interrogates Amanda, as she struggles to make sense of her surroundings. The beauty of the bucolic countryside is a striking counterpoint to an eerie story of dark forces, powerful emotions, and pervasive dangers. Fever Dream, also known as Distancia de Rescate in Spanish, is written and directed by Peruvian filmmaker Claudia Llosa, director of the films Madeinusa, The Milk of Sorrow, and Aloft previously. Based on the novel by Samanta Schweblin. This first premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Netflix will debut Fever Dream in theaters on October 6th, 2021, streaming October 13th.