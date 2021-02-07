MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Red Band Trailer for Shocking Social Media Thriller 'Shook'

by
February 7, 2021
Shook Trailer

"What do you want?" "I need you to make a choice." Shudder has unveiled the official trailer for a horror thriller titled Shook, yet another new social media horror story. When Mia, a social media star, becomes the target of an online terror campaign, she has to solve a series of games to prevent people she cares about from getting murdered. But is it real. Or is it just a game at her expense. Who knows?! Who even cares?! Yet another derivative, cliche version of this horror. Written and directed by Jennifer Harrington, the film stars Daisye Tutor as Mia, with Emily Goss, Nicola Posener, Octavius J. Johnson, Stephanie Simbari, Grant Rosenmeyer, and real-life make-up and social media influencer Genelle Seldon. Featuring some new music by electronic artist and Italians Do It Better label owner Johnny Jewel. This doesn't look so good.

Here's the official red band trailer (+ poster) for Jennifer Harrington's Shook, direct from YouTube:

Shook Poster

When Mia (Daisye Tutor), a social media star, becomes the target of an online terror campaign, she has to solve a series of tests to prevent people she cares about from getting murdered. But is it real? Or is it just a game at her expense? Shook is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Jennifer Harrington, making her second feature film after Housekeeping previously, as well as some shorts and lots of editing and producing work. Produced by Tara L. Craig with music by celebrated electronic artist and Italians Do It Better label owner Johnny Jewel, plus a few tracks from his cult hit bands Chromatics, Symmetry, and Glass Candy. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Shudder will release Harrington's Shook streaming on Shudder starting February 18th this month. Anyone interested in this?

