Official Trailer for '14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible' Mountaineer Doc

"If I can stay alive, I can do this in seven months…" "You are on the edge of life and death." Netflix has revealed a trailer for a mountain climbing documentary film called 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, one of the first ever to profile a Nepalese climber. Fearless Nepali Mountaineer Nimsdai Purja embarks on a seemingly impossible quest to summit all 14 of the worlds 8000-meter peaks in seven months. This is a daunting, near impossible feat for any human, even for a Nepalese person born in the Himalayas. "14 Peaks is a thrilling, action-packed story about courage, perseverance, and pushing the limits of human endurance. Written, directed and produced by Torquil Jones, an executive produced by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (of Meru, Free Solo, The Rescue). I am a big fan of mountain climbing films (also see this year's The Summit of the Gods) and I'm very excited to watch this documentary soon. Nimsdai is a genuine badass.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Torquil Jones's doc 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, from YouTube:

Netflix's documentary film 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible explores Nepal’s deep connection to high-altitude mountaineering through the eyes of Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja, a fearless, fun-loving Nepali climber on a quest he dubs "Project Possible" - to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter mountains in just seven months, breaking the previous record of seven years. With a team of skilled Sherpas, he traverses Mount Everest, K2, and other iconic peaks through extreme weather, life-or-death decisions, and the emotional weight of his mother’s illness back home. 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible is directed by the documentary producer / filmmaker Torquil Jones, director of the other doc Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager previously, and producer on a number of others. Produced by Noah Media Group and Little Monster Films. Executive produced by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. Netflix will debut 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible streaming on Netflix starting November 29th, 2021 this month. Who else wants to watch it?