Official Trailer for 'A Man Named Scott' Doc About Musician Kid Cudi

"Everything I make has to help people in some way." Amazon Prime Video has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled A Man Named Scott, a reference to the actual name of renowned musician "Kid Cudi". His real name is Scott Mescudi, and after launching his first mixtape in 2008, he has become known as a renowned artist, musician and creator. In early 2011, Cudi announced he was making a mixtape titled "A Man Named Scott", but it was never finished or released. Now we have this documentary! The film follows the music career of Kid Cudi from the release of "Day 'N Night" in 2008 through present day music. Friends and producers illustrate his story in conjunction with concert footage and never before seen behind-the-scenes. This looks like a endearing look at his life and what makes him so unique, with some creative flourishes as well. I'm also curious to hear his thoughts on the pressures of fame, always interesting to hear.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Robert Alexander's doc A Man Named Scott, direct from YouTube:

In 2009, Scott Mescudi also known as "Kid Cudi" released his debut LP, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. A genre-bending album that broke barriers by featuring songs dealing with depression, anxiety and loneliness, it resonated deeply with young listeners and launched Cudi as a musical star and cultural hero. Director Robert Alexander's new documentary A Man Named Scott explores Cudi's journey over a decade of creative choices, struggles and breakthroughs, making music that continues to move and empower his millions of fans around the world. A Man Named Scott is directed by photographer / filmmaker Robert Alexander, making his first film after directing the TV series "The Shop" and "Same Energy" previously. Produced by Christopher Noviello and Brandon Riley. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Amazon will debut A Man Named Scott streaming starting November 5th, 2021 this fall.