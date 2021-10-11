Official Trailer for Aardman's Adorable Holiday Special 'Robin Robin'

"Once a year, the hoomans take the spikiest tree in the woods, put a shiny magic star on top, make a wish, and in the morning… they get anything they want!" Netflix has debuted a full trailer for the stop-motion animated holiday special from Aardman called Robin Robin. It's arriving on Netflix this November just in time for the holiday season. Described as a stop-motion animated "future Christmas classic." Created by its two directors Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, Robin Robin is the endearing story of a robin who is adopted by a family of burglar mice when her egg rolls into a rubbish dump. She sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse, but ends up discovering who she really is. She tries to steal an X-mas star from a hooman home?! Amazing. And maybe she'll get a sandwich, too. The voice cast includes Bronte Carmichael as Robin, plus Adeel Akhtar, Richard E. Grant, and Gillian Anderson. I am soooo looking forward to this! It looks delightfully adorable and quirky, with a dash of nefarious fun.

Here's the full trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Ojari & Michael Please's Robin Robin, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the initial teaser trailer for Aardman's Robin Robin here, to view the very first look again.

When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin (voiced by Bronte Carmichael) is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is. This 30-minute short film is described as a "charming" animated holiday special hatching this fall. Robin Robin is created and co-written and co-directed by animation filmmakers Daniel Ojari (Slow Derek, Alan the Infinite) & Michael Please ("Elliott from Earth"), working together for their first time. It's produced by Helen Argo. Made by Aardman Animations based in Bristol, UK. Netflix will debut Aardman's Robin Robin streaming on Netflix starting November 27th, 2021 this fall. Look like fun? Want to watch?