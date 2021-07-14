Official Trailer for Acclaimed Animated Doc 'Flee' About a Refugee

"Have you told Kasper any of these stories?" Neon has unveiled an official trailer for an acclaimed, award-winning documentary film titled Flee, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. This animated documentary is a groundbreaking, heartrending work unlike anything you've ever seen. And that's not an exaggeration. Flee tells the extraordinary true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. Along with a secret which he has kept hidden for the last 20 years. This won the Grand Jury Prize for Documentary at Sundance, deservedly so, and has been receiving rave reviews ever since the festival. Described as a "remarkable refugee story told with heart and audacity." You definitely don't want to miss this film - one of the very best documentary discoveries of 2021.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jonas Poher Rasmussen's Flee, direct from Neon's YouTube:

Sundance Grand Jury winner Flee tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20 years, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon to be husband. Recounted mostly through animation to director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, he tells for the first time the story of his extraordinary journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan. Flee is directed by Danish-French doc filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen, director of the doc films Noget om Halfdan, Searching for Bill, and What He Did previously. Produced by Monica Hellström and Signe Byrge Sørensen. Executive produced by Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The film premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Neon will debut Flee in select US theaters sometime in 2021 - check back for an exact date.