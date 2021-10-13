Official Trailer for Acclaimed Doc 'Cusp' About Teenagers from Texas

"Girls are scared ’cause they know…" Showtime has revealed an official trailer for the documentary Cusp, marking the feature debut of talented filmmakers Isabel Bethencourt & Parker Hill. This premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to numerous rave reviews, where it also won a Special Jury Prize for Emerging Filmmakers. It also played at AFI Docs, and debuts on Showtime this November. Cusp chronicles one formative year of teenage life for three friends in a Texas town where there's little to do but party—and where liquor, drugs, and guns are found everywhere. "Followed through lazy hangouts, fast-food outings, and bonfire parties, Autumn, Brittney, and Aaloni allow directors Parker Hill & Isabel Bethencourt to observe intimate moments within their homes and social circles. The film's raw vérité approach creates a sensitive, multifaceted portrait of adolescent girlhood and the time and place in which these girls experience it." This doc is similar to American Teen and Minding the Gap, offering insight and perspectives and truths.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Isabel Bethencourt & Parker Hill's doc Cusp, direct from YouTube:

Brittney, Aaloni and Autumn, three spirited teenage girls from a Texas military town, meet and befriend photographers and debut filmmakers Parker Hill & Isabel Bethencourt in a chance encounter one evening. Documenting snapshots of carefree adolescent summers, Hill and Bethencourt share a fascinating glimpse into authentic American girlhood when the constraints of being a teenager clash with the growing desire for personal agency. Shot in vérité style, CUSP is a strikingly universal coming-of-age story that captures authentic moments of female friendship while examining what it means to confront the dark realities of female adolescence. Cusp is co-directed by up-and-coming filmmakers Isabel Bethencourt & Parker Hill, both making their feature directorial debut with this after years of other production work previously. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Showtime will debut the Cusp doc streaming starting November 26th, 2021 this fall. For more info, visit the film's official site. Intrigued?