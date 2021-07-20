Official Trailer for Acclaimed 'Homeroom' Doc About 2020 Students

"When you've been treated so poorly by the people meant to protect you, you just give up." Hulu has finally unveiled the official trailer for an acclaimed documentary film called Homeroom, an exceptional profile of students going through the 2020 school year. This originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won an award for doc editing. It's also executive produced by filmmaker Ryan Coogler, originally from Oakland. Do not discount the voices of young people. Oakland High School's class of 2020 confronts an unprecedented year, as anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to the uncertainty of a rapidly developing pandemic and growing demands for systemic change. This film is described in glowing reviews as a "compassionate, powerful, and often very funny look at a generation that will never be the same." This really does look like "history in the making," capturing a year unlike any other.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Nicks' documentary Homeroom, from Hulu's YouTube:

A Sundance 2021 Official Selection from the U.S. Documentary Competition, Homeroom follows Oakland High School's class of 2020 as they confront an unprecedented year. Anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to uncertainty springing from a rapidly developing pandemic. Efforts to eliminate the school district’s police force unfold against the backdrop of growing nationwide demands for systemic change. Homeroom is directed by award-winning doc producer / filmmaker Peter Nicks, director of the doc films The Waiting Room and The Force previously, as well as lots of TV work. Produced by Peter Nicks and Sean Havey; executive produced by Ryan Coogler and others. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Documentary Film Editing Award. Hulu releases Homeroom in select US theaters + streaming on Hulu starting August 12th, 2021 this summer. So – who's interested?