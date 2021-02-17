Official Trailer for Adoption Mystery Dark Thriller 'Rose Plays Julie'

"How did it happen? Or can you tell me…?" Film Movement has revealed an official trailer for a mysterious brooding indie drama titled Rose Plays Julie, which played at numerous festivals throughout last year. This originally premiered at the London Film Festival in 2019, then went on to play at the Dublin, Galway, Melbourne, Hamptons, and Thessaloniki Film Festivals in 2020; now set for release this March. The "dark story" in this follows a young woman named Rose, played by Ann Skelly, who is adopted by loving parents. When she tries to find and confront her birth mother, she discovers that her mother has no desire to meet her. Rose then believes she has little to lose but much to gain when she sets out to confront her biological father – Peter. What Rose cannot possibly foresee is that she is on a collision course that will prove both violent and unsettling – dark forces gather & threaten to destroy her already fragile sense of identity. Also starring Orla Brady, Aidan Gillen, & Catherine Walker. This looks like it gets very dark as it plays out.

Here's the first trailer for Joe Lawlor & Christine Molloy's Rose Plays Julie, from YouTube (via TFS):

Rose (Ann Skelly) is at studying veterinary science. An only child, she has enjoyed a loving relationship with her adoptive parents. However, for as long as Rose can remember she has wanted to know who her biological parents are and the facts of her true identity. After years trying to trace her birth mother, Rose now has a name and a number. All she has to do is pick up the phone and call. When she does it quickly becomes clear that her birth mother has no wish to have any contact. Rose is shattered. A renewed and deepened sense of rejection compels her to keep going. Rose travels from Dublin to London in an effort to confront her birth mother, Ellen (Orla Brady). Ellen is deeply disturbed when Rose turns up unannounced. The very existence of this young woman threatens the stability of the new life Ellen has painstakingly put together. But Rose proves very tenacious and Ellen is forced to reveal a secret she has kept hidden for over 20 years. This shocking revelation forces Rose to accept the violent nature of how she came into existence. Rose Plays Julie is written & directed by filmmakers Joe Lawlor & Christine Molloy, both of the films Helen, Mister John, and the doc Further Beyond previously. This premiered at the London Film Festival in 2019. FM will release Rose Plays Julie in "virtual cinemas" + on VOD starting March 19th. Visit their site.