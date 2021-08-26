Official Trailer for 'Adventures of a Mathematician' About Stan Ulam

"They're not thinking of actually using the bomb, are they?" Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie historic biopic called Adventures of a Mathematician, which originally premiered at the 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival last year. It's finally opening in the US in theaters + on VOD in October this year. Based on the autobiography of the same name by Stanislaw (Stan) Ulam, the film is about a Polish immigrant who escaped in the 1930s. It's the warmhearted story of a mathematician who moves to the US. Stan deals with the difficult losses of family and friends all while helping to create the hydrogen bomb and the first computer. The film grapples with the subsequent ethical fallout of thermonuclear war, a spectre which still looms large over our humanity. Adventures of a Mathematician received grants from the Arthur P. Sloan Foundation. This stars Philippe Tlokinski as Stan, with Joel Basman, Esther Garrel, Sam Keeley, Ryan Gage, Fabian Kociecki, and Sabin Tambrea. It does look like an incredible story to tell.

Here's the trailer (+ posters) for Thor Klein's Adventures of a Mathematician, direct from YouTube:

A thought-provoking account of the brilliant 30-year-old Polish Jewish mathematician Stanislaw (Stan) Ulam, a good-looking bon vivant who fled Europe in the 1930s for the United States, leaving his friends and family behind. His best friend, the Hungarian genius Johnny von Neumann, offers him a mysterious job which takes him to Los Alamos, New Mexico. Surrounded by young, eccentric, charismatic immigrant scientists, Stan begins top secret work for the Manhattan Project on a nuclear bomb that could potentially blow up the entire world. While desperately trying to help his sister flee Nazi occupied Poland, Stan also teams up with Johnny to create the first computer leading to the digital age as Europe bursts into flames. Adventures of a Mathematician is directed by the German filmmaker Thor Klein (aka Thorsten Klein), making his second feature film after Lost Place previously. This premiered at the 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival last year, and it played at the Toronto Jewish Film Festival. Goldwyn Films will release Adventures of a Mathematician in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 1st, 2021 this fall. Worth a watch?