Official Trailer for Alex Gibney's Next Doc 'The Crime of the Century'

"This was a new drug cartel… They were drug dealers wearing suits and lab coats." HBO has unveiled the official trailer for the next searing new Alex Gibney documentary titled The Crime of the Century, a major investigation into Big Pharma's involvement in the opioid epidemic. This is premiering at a two-part series on HBO coming up in May, and it looks like it hits hard on the truth - exposing "the billions of dollars gained and thousands of lives lost due to the opioid crisis." Time to put this into the spotlight. "Big Pharma sold America a lie and made a killing." An indictment of Big Pharma and the political cohorts & government regulations that enable over-production, reckless distribution and abuse of synthetic opiates. There's a lot covered in this 2.5 minute trailer and it's quite damning, with plenty of confessions and revelations about how complex this drug game is. This is exactly what Gibney is great at examining in his docs. A must watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Gibney's doc The Crime of the Century, from YouTube:

Using the little-seen Purdue prosecution memo and bringing it to life in a way that’s never been done before, Gibney presents the crime behind the opioid crisis. His investigation reveals the inner workings of the multi-billion-dollar industry behind the opioid epidemic, and clearly lays out how the pharmaceutical companies, FDA, and influenced doctors together committed the ultimate crime that created one of the greatest health crises of our generation. With the help of whistleblowers, insiders, leaked documents, exclusive interviews & behind-the-scenes access to investigations, and featuring expert input from medical professionals, journalists, former and current government agents, attorneys and pharmaceutical sales representatives, as well as sobering testimony from victims of opioid addiction, Gibney’s exposé posits that drug companies are in fact largely responsible for manufacturing the very crisis they profit from, to the tune of billions of dollars… and hundreds of thousands of lives. The Crime of the Century is directed by prolific American filmmaker Alex Gibney, of the docs Catching Hell, The Last Gladiators, Mea Maxima Culpa, We Steal Secrets, The Armstrong Lie, Finding Fela, Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief, Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine, Zero Days, No Stone Unturned, The Inventor, Citizen K, Crazy Not Insane, Totally Under Control. HBO will premiere Gibney's Crime of the Century series starting May 10th.