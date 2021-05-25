Official Trailer for 'Alliances Broken' Doc About the Rise & Fall of AAF

"Just focus on selling tickets." 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for a sports documentary titled Alliances Broken, from filmmaker Steven Potter, profiling the epic rise and fall of the AAF. Described as the "Fyre Festival of sports", this documentary film takes us into the creation and collapse of the Alliance of American Football - another attempt to create something like the XFL, another football league for the spring. They only played for three months, wasted over $250 million, but is there more to the story of how it failed? Alliances Broken is a film that shares the stories of staff members and players who were affected first hand by the wake of the AAF. Only those involved can tell the real story. Featuring appearances by Aaron Evans, Alex Orendorff, Benjamin Sturner, Bryan Woodfork, Chris Brown, & Chris Martin. It seems we're all fascinated by failure, and rather than learning from mistakes, everyone only enjoys hearing the stories told.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Potter's doc Alliances Broken, direct from YouTube:

After only three months of play, the Alliance of American Football burned through $250 million, stranding its staff members & football players. From 2018 to 2020, Cooper Street Pictures made a documentary film about the Alliance of American Football. This film covers the rise & fall of the AAF, another failed attempt to have a professional spring football league to use as a springboard to get more players up to the NFL. Showcasing the greed & corruption in professional sports, sharing the stories of what actually happened, Alliances Broken tells the story through the ones who know it the best - the former employees. Alliances Broken is directed by filmmaker Steven Potter, making his first documentary after directing the film The Diary of Emily previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 Pics will release Potter's Alliances Broken doc direct-to-VOD starting on August 10th this summer. Interested?