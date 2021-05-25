MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for 'Alliances Broken' Doc About the Rise & Fall of AAF

by
May 25, 2021
Source: YouTube

Alliances Broken Trailer

"Just focus on selling tickets." 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for a sports documentary titled Alliances Broken, from filmmaker Steven Potter, profiling the epic rise and fall of the AAF. Described as the "Fyre Festival of sports", this documentary film takes us into the creation and collapse of the Alliance of American Football - another attempt to create something like the XFL, another football league for the spring. They only played for three months, wasted over $250 million, but is there more to the story of how it failed? Alliances Broken is a film that shares the stories of staff members and players who were affected first hand by the wake of the AAF. Only those involved can tell the real story. Featuring appearances by Aaron Evans, Alex Orendorff, Benjamin Sturner, Bryan Woodfork, Chris Brown, & Chris Martin. It seems we're all fascinated by failure, and rather than learning from mistakes, everyone only enjoys hearing the stories told.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Potter's doc Alliances Broken, direct from YouTube:

Alliances Broken Doc

After only three months of play, the Alliance of American Football burned through $250 million, stranding its staff members & football players. From 2018 to 2020, Cooper Street Pictures made a documentary film about the Alliance of American Football. This film covers the rise & fall of the AAF, another failed attempt to have a professional spring football league to use as a springboard to get more players up to the NFL. Showcasing the greed & corruption in professional sports, sharing the stories of what actually happened, Alliances Broken tells the story through the ones who know it the best - the former employees. Alliances Broken is directed by filmmaker Steven Potter, making his first documentary after directing the film The Diary of Emily previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 Pics will release Potter's Alliances Broken doc direct-to-VOD starting on August 10th this summer. Interested?

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here